Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Shares Gap Down to $2.05

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.05, but opened at $1.84. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 7,318 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oxbridge Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. The company has a market cap of $10.72 million, a PE ratio of -93.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

About Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

