OST (OST) Trading Up 34.1% Over Last Week

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One OST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OST has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $11.14 million and approximately $288,017.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00041175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00306574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017026 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00027951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $580.89 or 0.01984434 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

OST Token Trading

OST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

