OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (ETR:OSR) Stock Price Down 0%

OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (ETR:OSR)’s stock price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €51.80 ($60.94) and last traded at €51.98 ($61.15). 27,694 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €52.00 ($61.18).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (ETR:OSR)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.