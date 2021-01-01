ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Price Down 7.2%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) shares fell 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.47 and last traded at $36.67. 500,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 212,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.45). Analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,794,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,450,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

