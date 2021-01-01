OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.25 Million

Brokerages expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to report $18.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.40 million. OptiNose reported sales of $11.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $50.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.80 million to $51.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $103.38 million, with estimates ranging from $101.27 million to $105.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OptiNose.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 265.88% and a negative return on equity of 282.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 10,617 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $45,653.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,883.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 41,470 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $179,565.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,558.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,734 shares of company stock worth $688,312. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 18.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 24.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 43,702 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 14.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,788,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 229,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,710,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.78. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.