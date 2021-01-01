Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Position Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of Oppenheimer worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 500.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 60.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 252.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the third quarter valued at $239,000. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OPY opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $33.55. The company has a market cap of $392.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $276.26 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

