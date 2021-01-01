OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OPK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut OPKO Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OPKO Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. OPKO Health has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.30 million. Analysts predict that OPKO Health will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,150,000 shares of company stock worth $4,065,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,045,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572,810 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,304,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,688 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth $5,798,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth $2,728,000. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

