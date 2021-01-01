Opacity Price Tops $0.0087 on Exchanges (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $702,618.31 and $2,312.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Opacity has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00129054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.00564382 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00160029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00304909 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018524 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00049446 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s launch date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

