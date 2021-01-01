Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Gap Up to $8.05

Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.05, but opened at $9.09. Ondas shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 4,941 shares.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ondas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

