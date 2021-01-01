Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Trading 19% Higher

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s stock price traded up 19% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.51. 29,907,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 16,365,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Onconova Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.20.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $86.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.93.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.79% and a negative net margin of 11,357.71%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 320,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.