Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ONTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Noble Financial upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 125,117 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 320,429 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. 5.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONTX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,926,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,342,688. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $86.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.93. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

