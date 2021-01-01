OMG Network (OMG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $150.85 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. OMG Network has a total market cap of $343.49 million and $150.85 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00008449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.65 or 0.00254064 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

OMG Network Token Trading

OMG Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.