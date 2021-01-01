Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oil States International in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Shares of OIS opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $306.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Oil States International has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $16.91.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.69 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Oil States International by 45.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Oil States International by 19.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Oil States International by 3.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Oil States International by 129.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 95,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

