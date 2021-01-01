Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Shares Up 9.4% After Insider Buying Activity

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s share price shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.20. 1,375,002 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 473% from the average session volume of 240,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Specifically, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 275,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,180,885.44. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,118,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 675,784 shares of company stock worth $11,044,885. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ODT. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The company has a market cap of $739.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 127.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 482.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 40.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

