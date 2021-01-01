Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Stock Price Down 19.4%

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) were down 19.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 1,437,572 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,350,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.85.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.13). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 688.07% and a negative return on equity of 159.14%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Obalon Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) by 44,715.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 9.01% of Obalon Therapeutics worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people with obesity. The company offers the Obalon Balloon System designed to provide weight loss in patients with obesity. Its Obalon Balloon System comprises of a swallow able capsule that contains an inflatable balloon attached to a microcatheter; the Obalon Navigation System console, which is a combination of hardware and software used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement; the Obalon Touch Inflation Dispenser, which is a semi-automated, hand-held inflation device used to inflate the balloon once it is placed; and a disposable canister filled with mixture of gas.

