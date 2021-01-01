Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.47

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.47 and traded as high as $17.34. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 shares last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 18,552 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 57.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 61,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 10.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 20.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile (NYSE:NXR)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

