NULS (NULS) Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, NULS has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $20.85 million and $9.96 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000712 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00031293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00128255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.61 or 0.00559916 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00158719 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00303242 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00082142 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

