Northland Securities Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $60.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FANG. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.80.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $48.40 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $96.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $170,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

