Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOG. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.76. 844,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,548. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.73 million.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,811,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,530,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,196,000 after buying an additional 20,575,114 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7,658.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,165,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,294 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

