North Arrow Minerals Inc. (NAR.V) (CVE:NAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.08

Shares of North Arrow Minerals Inc. (NAR.V) (CVE:NAR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 100000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$8.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71.

About North Arrow Minerals Inc. (NAR.V) (CVE:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Naujaat, Mel, and Luxx projects located in Nunavut; the Pikoo project located in Saskatchewan; and the Loki and Lac de Gras projects located in Northwest Territories.

