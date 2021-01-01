Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) CFO Acquires $91,182.28 in Stock

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) CFO Christopher Dean Jones acquired 14,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $91,182.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Dean Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Christopher Dean Jones acquired 2,034 shares of Nortech Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $11,512.44.

NSYS opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Nortech Systems Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 11.13%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nortech Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

