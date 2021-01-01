Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.54 million, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.16. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.31 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. Research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $28,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,006,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,548,304 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,294,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,095,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,829,000 after buying an additional 699,571 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,362,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,703,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after buying an additional 303,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 2,557.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 291,594 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

