Nofire Technologies (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Nofire Technologies shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Nofire Technologies (OTCMKTS:NFTI)

NoFire Technologies, Inc develops and sells fire-retardant coatings and textile wrap systems for commercial, industrial, marine, aerospace, nuclear, military, and residential applications. NoFire Technologies, Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey.

