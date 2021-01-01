Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.46.

NYSE:NBLX opened at $10.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Noble Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $941.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.17). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 27,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

