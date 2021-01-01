Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.79

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 1864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.