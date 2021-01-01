Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) shares dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

NPSCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Nippon Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho raised Nippon Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter. Nippon Steel had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%.

Nippon Steel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSCY)

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers hot and cold rolled, electrical, and galvanized steel sheets; electrolytic tinplates; flat products; bar and wire rods; steel pipe piles, rails, structural shapes, and steel sheet piles; welded and seamless pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts, such as bogie trucks, railway wheels, and crankshafts; titanium sheets, ingots, and foils; and stainless steel sheets, plates, and bar and rod materials.

