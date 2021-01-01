Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NCBS. Stephens started coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

NCBS opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $51.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $81,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,249.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $159,126.28. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,751. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 915,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,163,000 after purchasing an additional 70,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,256,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 257,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,054,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

