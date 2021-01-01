Nexus Trading Down 12% Over Last Week (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a market cap of $13.90 million and approximately $113,074.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000688 BTC on exchanges.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,327,468 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io.

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

