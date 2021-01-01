NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,878 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

NXRT opened at $42.31 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

