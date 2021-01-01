Neutrino Dollar Price Tops $1.01 on Top Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00199781 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00442892 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 149% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00030258 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000133 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Token Profile

USDN is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

Neutrino Dollar Token Trading

Neutrino Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

