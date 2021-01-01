Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) versus IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) and IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Nephros alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nephros and IRadimed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 1 0 3.00 IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nephros currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.48%. IRadimed has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.04%. Given Nephros’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nephros is more favorable than IRadimed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.6% of IRadimed shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Nephros shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of IRadimed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and IRadimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -49.93% -56.37% -35.17% IRadimed 11.67% 6.83% 5.79%

Risk and Volatility

Nephros has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRadimed has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nephros and IRadimed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $5.69 million 14.88 -$3.40 million ($0.54) -15.89 IRadimed $38.52 million 7.26 $9.63 million $0.78 29.23

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than Nephros. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IRadimed beats Nephros on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in hemodialysis treatment; and water filters to health care, food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets under the AETHER brand name. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.