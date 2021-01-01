Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 36.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NLS. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nautilus by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 42,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Nautilus by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 722,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 221,535 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $18.14 on Friday. Nautilus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $548.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $155.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $97,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $70,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $282,269 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NLS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

