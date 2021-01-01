Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.29

Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.29 and traded as high as $13.95. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 28,098 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $29.93 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a negative return on equity of 37.70% and a negative net margin of 152.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 929,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

