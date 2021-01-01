National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Vision from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $45.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,132.53, a P/E/G ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. National Vision has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.66 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,550,020.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,524,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,971 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 26,549 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 103,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

