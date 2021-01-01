National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

FIZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.41. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $100.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.33.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

