National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.77

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.77 and traded as high as $32.36. National Bankshares shares last traded at $31.31, with a volume of 15,081 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKSH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $202.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKSH)
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?
Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.