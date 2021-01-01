National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.77

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.77 and traded as high as $32.36. National Bankshares shares last traded at $31.31, with a volume of 15,081 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKSH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $202.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.