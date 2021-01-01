Nasdacoin (NSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $276,783.19

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $276,783.19 and $203,911.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,314,591 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

