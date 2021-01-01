Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (MSMN.L) (LON:MSMN) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (MSMN.L) (LON:MSMN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.15. Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (MSMN.L) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 36,419,703 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £3.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.15.

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (MSMN.L) Company Profile

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in central Australia; and holds interests in the Arkoma, Stanley, Greater Stanley, Challenger, Champion, and Baja oil and gas producing assets in the United States.

