Morgan Stanley Sells 3,023 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Safehold worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Safehold by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Safehold by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Safehold by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Safehold by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Safehold stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49 and a beta of -0.45. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $75.43.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 73.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

