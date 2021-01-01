Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,137 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 25,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEN. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 818,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 131.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 697,057 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 395,667 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 66.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 692,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 275,314 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 16.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 279,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 40,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 17.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259,847 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 39,358 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund alerts:

Shares of MEN stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.