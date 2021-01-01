Morgan Stanley Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.48, for a total value of $9,379,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,301,553.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $80,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 745,436 shares of company stock valued at $153,541,315 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $219.64 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.20.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 60.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRTX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.73.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

