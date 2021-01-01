Morgan Stanley Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 101.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 41,784 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,736,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $362,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $54.25 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $55.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.66.

