Morgan Stanley Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of FS KKR Capital worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of FSK opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.62.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

