Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,367,000 after purchasing an additional 74,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,996,000 after buying an additional 43,826 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,764,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,946,000 after purchasing an additional 279,304 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,019,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,473,000 after buying an additional 38,962 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $56,750.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,574.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $544,110.00. Insiders have sold a total of 52,108 shares of company stock valued at $8,720,210 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BFAM opened at $172.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $177.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.