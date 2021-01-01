Morgan Stanley Cuts Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Price Target to $6.00

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Aprea Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14. The company has a market cap of $104.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.36. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $50.37.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. Research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 52.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Consonance Capital Management LP grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 1,459,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after acquiring an additional 207,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.