Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 28.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 686,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,501 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,021,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,571,000 after purchasing an additional 835,284 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SITE Centers by 7,515.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,440,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263,657 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 181.1% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,709,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,937 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,103,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,343,000 after acquiring an additional 269,772 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SITE Centers by 229.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,795,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,342 shares during the period.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price target on SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,567,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,654,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,339,713.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock worth $17,288,588 in the last three months.

NASDAQ:SITC opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 92.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.07.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. SITE Centers’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.