Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $61.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. Analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

