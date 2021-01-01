Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Now Covered by Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

MWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mohawk Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

NASDAQ MWK opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20. Mohawk Group has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. The business had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.