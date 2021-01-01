MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of MiX Telematics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $302.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $30.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 228,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares during the period. 32.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

