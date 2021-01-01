Mithril Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.04 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Mithril token can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mithril has traded up 56.7% against the US dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $13.99 million and $8.04 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00008523 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00264214 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.